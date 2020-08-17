Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance To Take Place Sept. 4-6

The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, which was moved from its traditional May spot on the calendar to September in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue as planned September 4-6, 2020. Organizers have a plan in place to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure for all involved.

“Having this annual celebration of automobiles at America’s Resort is important to all of us,” said Cam Huffman, a member of The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance Steering Committee. “It’s an event toward which all involved look forward every year. The safety of everyone who comes through the gates, though, is the No. 1 priority, and we have worked with The Greenbrier’s COVID Task Force and with local health officials to come up with a plan to keep everyone safe throughout the weekend. We are confident that we have done just that.”

The plan begins with regulations already in place for every guest who enters the front gates at The Greenbrier , including temperature screenings, occupancy limits, increased sanitation protocols, mandatory face coverings indoors, social distancing requirements and much more. The complete COVID-19 Response Plan at The Greenbrier is available to review at Greenbrier.com .

On top of those detailed guidelines, The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance has implemented some protocols specific to participants and spectators for the Concours weekend.

Face coverings will be required for all spectators, car owners, vendors, volunteers and staff at both car shows during the weekend, Saturday’s Cars and Cocktails on The Greenbrier golf courses and Sunday’s Concours in and around the iconic front circle at The Greenbrier.

“Our showfields are large, and there is plenty of room for social distancing outdoors,” said Huffman. “But we feel strongly that taking the additional step of requiring the face coverings at these outdoor events is a small price to pay for the peace of mind that it brings to all involved.”

Hand sanitizing stations will be strategically placed throughout both showfields, and attendance at all of the weekend’s events will be closely monitored to ensure that proper social distancing can be achieved.

Those interested can still register now to attend the Summit Drive on Friday, September 4. The drive, which includes a brunch at The Summit at The Greenbrier Sporting Club, will take participants on a spirited journey through the scenic mountain roads of West Virginia and a ride on the Durbin Rocket, a vintage steam engine. Reservations are also being accepted for the Charitable Dinner on Saturday, September 5, benefiting the Mountaineer Autism Project and the AACA Library and Research Center. Attendance at both events will be limited, so reservations should be made as soon as possible.

Thanks to the donations of two major sponsors, Hagerty and the Greenbrier Automotive Group, admission to Sunday’s Concours, which will bring 100 of the finest collector cars in the world to America’s Resort, is complimentary. Attendance numbers for that event will also be limited, so spectators are required to register online for the free tickets at GreenbrierConcours.com .

“We are looking forward to having car enthusiasts of all types visit The Greenbrier and enjoy a safe and entertaining weekend,” said Huffman. “The cars we have registered are nothing short of incredible, and it’s going to be an experience to remember.”

For registration or more information on any of the weekend’s events, or the COVID-19 policies, visit GreenbrierConcours.com.