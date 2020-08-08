After 8 Years, 11 Seasons and 143 Episodes Black Dog Salvage Calls It A Day on DYI

After 8 years, 11 seasons, 143 episodes, 77 dog years, 140 plus salvage projects, 15 bloody appendages, maybe 2 or 3 real on camera disagreements, 1 or 20 miscalculations, 143 unique shop creations, 22 near misses, and several total failures, we have wrapped the filming of Salvage Dawgs. The opportunity to share our small business with a worldwide audience has been an incredible adventure and we are thankful to have worked with some great people along the way!

Many thanks to Bill Hayes with Figure 8 Films and Jeff Lanter with Trailblazer Studios and their teams (and our adopted family) for creating an authentic, family-friendly series of which we have been proud to be a part. A special shout out to all the editors who probably know us better than anyone and have made us all look good on screen! May all of our work have a long life in ReRuns and on streaming platforms around the world.

Without the support of our partners, we would never have been able to keep up with all the work, travel, and expenses that it takes to run a real business while filming a television show. United Rentals, Miller Welders Honda Power Equipment, Big Tex Trailers, Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corp., Woodcraft, Powermatic, Rockwell Tools, Werner Ladders, Snap-Loc Cargo Control Systems, Oneida Air Systems Inc., MSA Safety, Mickey Truck Bodies, Leatherman, Channelock, Carhartt, Mountain Khakis, KEEN Utility, and Danner to name a few!

To all the salvage project owners we have worked with over the years, thank you for working with us and helping save some incredible architectural elements from the scrap heap. Along with the salvage contract, it takes vision and sometimes a bit of sacrifice to go the extra mile to save these gems.

And finally, a huge thanks to our loyal fans. You’ve followed us around the country (and the ever-changing air date schedule) for all these years. We appreciate your kindness on social media, in your letters, and in person. We could never have imagined how many genuine and friendly folks would end up watching and rooting for us.

We are proud of the work we accomplished, the artifacts we saved from the landfill, the positive work environment we were able to showcase, the knowledge (however meager) we were able to share, and any laughs and entertainment we were able to provide along the way.

While our television life has wrapped, we carry on as the Black Dogs we always were and always will be. Follow along on social media and blackdogsalvage.com for updates or better yet, come visit us here in Roanoke.