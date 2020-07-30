Vintage Boat Day To Be Held On Smith Mountain Lake

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will be participating in the annual National Vintage Boat Day Cruise thi coming Saturday August 8, 2020.

The event originated among wooden boat enthusiasts in Canada and is being recommended to the Antique and Classic Boat Society as an event that should be scheduled for Smith Mountain Lake.

All wooden boat owners are encouraged to join the cruise. Fiberglass boat owners that have boats manufactured in 1995 or before are also encourage to join in. The cruise will start at the Hales Ford Bridge 10:00 a.m. and the compete route and approximate times are listed below.

Vintage Boat Day at Smith Mountain Lake

Schedule

8:45 – 9:00 am Meet across the lake from Bridgewater Docks (Marker R28)

9:00 – 9:15 Cruise upstream to Marker R37 (Indian Creek)

9:15 – 10:00 Cruise downstream to Marker B1 (Bernard’s Landing)

10:00 – 10:20 Cruise upstream from Marker B1 to Marker BU5 (Bull Run) and then to Marker BR3 (Little Bull Run)

10:20 – 10:35 Return to Marker B9 (Christmas Tree Island)

10:35 – 11:00 Cruise upstream from B9 to B37 (Magnum Point Marina)

11:00 End Cruise

The cruise will attempt to stay on time but the schedule will be fluid. If they malke it to a Marker they may wait. If they are behind schedule, they will continue to cruise. You do not need to cruise the entire length – join when you can and leave when you want!

For further information contact Chapter President Dave Olson at (540) 719-1216 or email: [email protected]