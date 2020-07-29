Carilion Clinic Receives National Accolades for Community Outreach / Clinical Expertise

Carilion Clinic was recognized this week by the American Hospital Association and U.S. News and World Report, earning two separate national accolades: The 2020 American Hospital Association Dick Davidson NOVA Award and as one of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals in Virginia.

The American Hospital Association (AHA) honored Carilion Clinic as one of only five recipients of the 2020 AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award.

This prestigious award recognizes hospitals and health systems for their collaborative efforts toward improving community health status, whether through health care, economic or social initiatives.

Carilion was recognized specifically for its work with Healthy Roanoke Valley (HRV). The program was established in 2012 in partnership with the United Way of Roanoke Valley and several other local organizations to address health disparities in Roanoke. Now, more than 50 member organizations strong, HRV is guided by a common mission to mobilize resources, address social determinants of health and engage community members to create pathways to wellness.

“This honor speaks to the strong partnerships and outreach taking place in our community,” said Shirley B. Holland, vice president of Planning and Community Development for Carilion. “There is still much to be done, but this award is an encouraging reminder of the meaningful progress being made to improve the health of our communities.”

As part of HRV, Carilion has launched several successful initiatives to improve the health of the communities it serves, including the Fresh Foods Rx and Pathways Hub programs. Read more about those initiatives and this year’s NOVA Award recipients here.

U.S. News & World Report has also recognized Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (CRMH) as one of Virginia’s top 5 hospitals for the sixth year in a row. This year the hospital tied for 5th place. CRMH was also recognized among the elite 13% of hospitals nationwide that won “Best” honors and performed highly in at least three areas.

CRMH ranked as high-performing in nine procedures and conditions:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Aortic valve surgery

COPD

Colon cancer surgery

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Lung cancer surgery