Lyrics on the Lake to Host Second Series of Open-Mic Competitions

Lyrics on the Lake will present a second series of its open-mic competitions at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, beginning on Wednesday, August 12.

The sessions in this series will take place every Wednesday night through September 23, producing one finalist each week. The weekly finalists will then compete against each other on Wednesday, August 30 for a $250.00 cash prize, a performance at the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival and a spot in next year’s Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.

Registration for each night’s competition will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Mango’s, with competition beginning at 8:00 p.m. Competitors are urged to register early, because it will be on a first-come-first-served basis and will be limited, according to the Governor’s guidelines for capacity and social distancing. Attendance will also be limited according to these guidelines, so patrons are also urged to arrive early. More information on limitations can be found on Mango’s Facebook page.

In addition to its usual fund-raising efforts for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Central and Southwest Virginia, this year Lyrics on the Lake is also helping those who have donated so much of their time, talent and resources toward these fund-raising efforts each year. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go toward providing grants to assist those songwriters and music professionals who have been experiencing serious financial hardships due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

More information is available on Lyrics on the Lake’s Facebook page.