Developers Purchase Mariner’s Landing Resort at Smith Mountain Lake

Mariners Landing, one of Smith Mountain Lake’s largest resort communities has announced it has new owners.

Long-time regional commercial developers Waller Perrow and Tom Branch purchased the development in May. According to Perrow, the pair is investing in a variety of improvements, and recently introduced an all-inclusive program for property owners.

“Tom and I are thrilled to acquire this incredible development and work toward enhancing the facilities, uniting the community, and bringing the property under professional management,” said Perrow, whose management company is overseeing operations. “We’re off to a great start and making significant strides with landscaping improvements, restoring the beaches, renovating docks and pools, and revitalizing the golf course.”

The 1,000-acre property in Bedford County was originally called Deerwood Pointe and was designed by the renowned team of Lewis Clark, Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and Joe Sonderman. Purchased in 1999 by John White and rebranded Mariners Landing, the development offers single-family homes, townhomes and condos, rental accommodations, an on-site conference center, restaurants, 18-hole golf course with clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, beaches, fishing piers, boat slips, a fitness facility and tennis/pickleball courts.

A new all-inclusive program offers all property owners full access to all of the resort’s amenities including the golf course, Perrow explained.

“The Mariners Club delivers a superior experience and welcomes property owners to enjoy the entire resort,” he said. “In addition to enjoying their favorite activities, we think this model fosters an opportunity for owners to pick up new hobbies and make new friends. It’s an unprecedented value for our region, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Perrow said raising each facet of the community to the highest standard is his top priority. Combined with more efficient management practices and current market conditions, he expects property values to rise significantly within Mariners Landing.

“The property has great bones,” he said. “Planning, engineering and infrastructure is in place for tremendous residential and commercial growth. Dozens of improvement projects are underway, and dozens more are being planned.”

Chairman of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, Perrow said he’s looking forward to working more closely with fellow business owners and community organizations to strengthen the region as a whole.

“The sky’s the limit for Mariners Landing and Smith Mountain Lake,” Perrow said.