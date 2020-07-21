Reynolds Homestead Raises Virtual Toast to 50 Years

Supporters and staff of the Reynolds Homestead gathered online to celebrate 50 years since the 1970 dedication of the historic Patrick County property as a Virginia Tech community outreach and forestry research center.

The homestead had planned to mark the anniversary with numerous public events on the property in Critz, Virginia, about 65 miles southeast of Blacksburg, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration shifted to a Zoom gathering. People who played key roles in transforming the rundown former plantation marked the occasion by sharing memories of the journey, followed by a toast to the homestead’s 50 years of service.

Among the attendees were several Reynolds descendants, including Richard S. “Major” Reynolds III, whose great-grandfather A.D. Reynolds was born in the home and whose grandfather Richard S. Reynolds Sr. founded Reynolds Metals. He has served on the homestead’s advisory committee for 40 years and remembered the dedication and its importance not only to the Reynolds family but to the community as well.

“It was reclaiming something that had been a landmark, putting it back together,” he said. “From there, the homestead prospered and grew and has become more and more important to the community.”

Formerly known as the Rock Spring Plantation, the homestead was built in 1843. It was the boyhood home of tobacco magnate R.J. Reynolds. It was also home to many slaves. Ongoing research of the homestead’s enslaved workers includes a slave cemetery that holds at least 61 graves.

“The history of this place extends much further, to when the Cherokee Nation lived in these hills and when scores of Africans and their descendants were enslaved on Rock Spring Plantation,” Director Julie Walters Steele said. “There are many stories about this land and this place that are yet to be told.”