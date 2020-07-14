Virginia Department of Health Expands COVID-19 Regional Data Reporting

Previously Only Statewide and Northern Region Key Measures Were Available

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) began providing the COVID-19 Key Measures for additional regions across the state: Central, Eastern, Northwest and Southwest. Previously, VDH only provided statewide and Northern Region key measures; data is now provided for all regions in the state. The new regional dashboards are available on the Key Measures webpage.

For each region, a separate dashboard will include the following information:

Number of cases by date reported

Number of cases by date of symptom onset

Number of deaths by date reported

Number of deaths by date on the death certificate

Number of testing encounters, number of positive testing encounters and percent positivity by

lab report date, PCR only

lab report date, PCR only Number of testing encounters by lab report date, PCR only

Number of hospital beds occupied and available

Number of patients hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test

Number of hospitals in the region reporting difficulty acquiring personal protective equipment

(PPE) in the next 72 hours

Throughout the pandemic, VDH made COVID-19 data available through a daily dashboard, key measures, data insights and as downloadable datasets. VDH will continue to update these resources as new analyses are developed in order to make the most useful data publicly available.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 situation in Virginia, go to the VDH coronavirus webpage.