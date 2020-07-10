VA Tech Pro Baseball Study Data Indicates First Impressions Last

First impressions count, as any job seeker knows. New research now shows that such early appraisals can shape your career for years, long after they stop being valid.

Marshall Vance, assistant professor of accounting and information systems in the Pamplin College of Business, co-authored the study, “Do first impressions last? The impact of initial assessments and subsequent performance on promotion decisions,” with Dirk Black, of the University of Nebraska. Their study is forthcoming in the journal Management Science.

“A main takeaway from our research,” Vance said, “is that your manager’s first impressions — how he or she first assessed your ability based on the school you graduated from, your initial interview, a letter of recommendation — can influence your career outcomes for a long time, even when your actual on-the-job performance tells a different story.”

Their study also addresses the phenomenon of “confirmation bias” in promotion decisions, a topic of interest to anyone, he said, “who has gone through the promotion process or has been passed over for promotions.”

The study, Vance said, “uses rich data on professional baseball players’ performance and promotions through the minor leagues to explore whether, and for how long, managers weight initial assessments in their promotion decisions, a topic that would be difficult to examine in more conventional business settings due to data limitations.”

The research shows that the order in which players are first drafted into professional baseball, which the authors use to represent teams’ initial assessments, or “first impressions,” about ability continues to be associated with promotion decisions for at least six years after the assessments were made.

“We find that initial assessments have large implications for workers’ career outcomes and are significantly associated with promotion decisions even after a worker has accumulated several years of on-the-job experience, with corresponding objective performance data,” the researchers wrote.