Angels of Assisi Requests Assistance To Help Accommodate Recent Rescue Dogs

The Angel of Assisi rescue team just returned from rural West Virginia with 20 dogs needing medical care and a lot of TLC.

Their owner had little access to spay/neuter, let alone veterinary care, and all of them are in need of both.

Sometimes people have a hard time caring for themselves, let alone finding the resources to care for their pets. We are grateful that she reached out for help, and will do everything possible to get the dogs well and ready for new and loving homes.