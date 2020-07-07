With Phase I Renovations Complete, River’s Edge North Officially Opens

On Wednesday, July 1, River’s Edge North Park officially opened to the public. The Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department broke ground in June 2019 and completed the finishing touches in June 2020. With the exception of the two Bermuda grass athletic fields, citizens can now enjoy the park amenities as well as restored access to River’s Edge South.

The updates are in response to a need for more premier athletic fields to alleviate the usage on the south side of the park, and to encourage outside entities to host tournaments and events in the region. Updates to the park include a new lighted walkway with space for vendors, a fountain feature, cement wall seating, two parking lots, two Bermuda “Latitude 36” athletic fields, light features, and a paved-greenway connector from River’s Edge South to Reserve Avenue.

Donnie Underwood, Park Planning Manager for the department said, “River’s Edge Park lies at the epicenter of both the City’s and the region’s premier public spaces,” noting its proximity to the greenway, blueway, downtown, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. ”It provides the synergy for Roanoke’s economic and wellness livability.”

To maximize available funding for the park, the department essentially served as its own general contractor, utilizing both private and City experts to make these improvements to River’s Edge for the public to enjoy.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the department will not hold a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony. However, there are plans for socially distant events in the near future. For media inquiries, please contact Stephanie Long, Roanoke Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator, at [email protected] or 540-853-5847.