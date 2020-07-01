Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament To Be Held August 28th

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced registration is now open for its rescheduled annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament on Friday, August 28, at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy.

“The annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament is an excellent way to showcase companies, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients – all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area’s finest golf courses,” said Christopher Finley, executive director.

The tournament is an 18-hole Captain’s Choice format. Participants may enjoy lunch starting at 11 a.m. and then warm up on the range and putting green before the 1 p.m. shotgun start. Following the round, prizes are awarded to the top three teams, as well as individual prizes for longest drive (men and women) and closest to the pin.

Finley stated that SMLRCC will work collectively with management at The Westlake Golf and Country Club to follow the required Phase Three guidelines to ensure the safety of players, staff, and volunteers.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels starting at $125 on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to serving as great opportunity to spotlight a business and feature products and services, certain sponsorship levels include entry fees for players.

For more information or to sign up, log on to https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or contact Cheryl Ward, events director, at 540-721-1203 or [email protected].