A New Meaning of ‘Home’ for Hokies

Connecting stakeholders to design outcomes

Facilitated by the Big Sticky Projects initiative within CAUS and led by professor of practice Enric Ruiz-Geli, the project champions a “living lab” approach. Using this method, students play a leading role in integrating user-centric design and innovation into an iterative, on-campus research ecosystem.

“CAUS faculty and students are a great resource for this project,” said Ruiz-Geli. “They bring the perfect background in experiential learning and design-build to the CID LLC, and their involvement means the Virginia Tech campus is becoming a real living lab. We’ve also seen that the learning curve goes all the way up – these discovery and application processes are relevant for students and faculty alike.”

Design processes for the spaces began last fall through the work of architecture and design students in special topics courses. The team plans to involve both building construction and visual arts students in the project though additional courses in the coming year.

Lisa Tucker, professor and chair of the interior design program, taught the special topics course on the CID LLC student lounge space in fall 2019, which welcomed undergraduate as well as graduate students from several design programs. Throughout the course, she was impressed not only by students’ willingness to reach outside their comfort zone on the design, but also how they incorporated feedback – which sometimes presented conflicting viewpoints.

“Typical projects are much more clear cut,” said Tucker. “But in this situation, students were getting input on their designs from university stakeholders on a weekly basis. They had to sort through and accommodate many different objectives from different people who had different visions for the space.”

Tucker added that on top of responding to multiple viewpoints, students also had to make their designs code compliant and needed to consider issues of material durability and the environment. “They didn’t just ‘simulate’ engaging with a client in the real world,” she said. “This project was that experience.”

In her role as project manager, interior design undergraduate student Katie Karlinchak helped her student-colleagues prepare for these weekly critiques by talking to the team about different ways to incorporate and communicate information, as well as unique methods of presenting their designs.

For one meeting, students exported a model of the design into a virtual reality headset and had stakeholders experience the lounge first-hand.

“To see the clients visualize the space and know they were impressed with what we were doing was definitely a defining moment,” said Karlinchak. “That really pushed our learning to the next level and made us all that much more excited about the project.”

She also said the team’s final critique and pinup was another point of distinction that continued to push the design forward. “To be able to work with that group of deans, architects, and university leaders – not only to gain knowledge from them, but also build relationships with them – was amazing. These people are changing the course of our campus, and we have a real opportunity to make an impact along with them.”

The resulting final design proposed for the CID LLC student lounge integrates an experimental biophilic approach, one that takes its inspiration from the New River Valley.

The ceiling of the 22-foot-tall room includes a custom felt installation that mimics the floor plan and flow of the valley itself. The felt piece not only looks like a river; it uses built-in sensors to adjust automatically to noise and limit the flow of sound waves, providing acoustical separation to help keep the space quiet.

The floorplan of the lounge also mimics the convergence of two smaller tributaries into the New River, and a wall-section of bright green reindeer moss provides additional soundproofing through natural materials. Custom and movable furniture pieces allow for flexible use of the space, while large windows invite in plentiful sunlight. The students focused on selecting materials that were sustainably sourced and sustainably used that carry hints to nature in their color and texture.

For Tucker, the lounge’s successful biophilic design is a testament to why these types of hands-on opportunities are so important for students.

“One long-term goal of the living lab approach is to test out our research agendas within a real-world framework,” she said. “This project allowed students to have that experience, to be very involved and engaged from the beginning.”