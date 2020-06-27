Staying Musical, Even at A Distance

“While we’re looking forward to making music together in person as soon as we can, it’s wonderful to expand our skill set so that we can stay musical, even at a distance,” said Anne Elise Thomas.

Thomas is director of Itraab, an ensemble at Virginia Tech dedicated to learning and performing Arabic music. Translated as “creating enchantment through music,” Itraab performs traditional and contemporary Arabic songs and features qanun (78-stringed table harp), oud (11-stringed lute), nay (end-blown reed flute) cello, violin, voice, percussion, and dance.

Itraab has become a community. The group met throughout the academic year for afternoon rehearsals every Sunday in the Moss Arts Center, preparing for its year-end performance in May.

“When classes went online halfway through the semester and it became clear we wouldn’t be able to perform in May as scheduled, we decided to try making music remotely,” said Thomas, who has directed the ensemble since it was founded in 2014 as part of the Moss Arts Center’s Islamic Worlds Festival. “Making music as a virtual ensemble is very different from preparing for live performance, and the musicians learned from the process of practicing individually and recording their parts without the sense of security that comes from performing as an ensemble. We were fortunate that our percussionist, Virginia Tech graduate student Sam Salous, had skills in audio and video production to edit the videos we each made at home into a cohesive piece.”

The result was a socially distanced performance of “Ah Ya Zayn” (?? ?? ???), a folk song known throughout the Arab world.