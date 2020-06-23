Eastern Shore Farmers, VA Tech Researchers, and VCE Agents Partner to Protect Chesapeake Bay

Over $1.5 million in funding available

Pittman and Deitch are connecting local growers with opportunities for funding from the state to implement agricultural best management practices on their farms. These BMPs aim to improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed by tempering nutrient-carrying runoff that might reach the Bay from agricultural operations.

Soil and Water Conservation Districts around the state promote and track agricultural BMPs, which include practices to control cropland runoff, animal waste dispersal, streambank erosion, and improper use of fertilizers and pesticides.

Virginia farmers are encouraged to use BMPs with funding support from the Virginia Agricultural BMP Cost-Share Program. As part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan’s third phase, the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded over $1.5 million — the highest amount they’ve ever received — to administer the state agricultural BMP cost-share program.

According to Pittman, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has tasked the Eastern Shore with reducing nitrogen output by 38 percent. Twelve percent of that figure is specifically to be reduced within agriculture.

“Growers will need all the support they can get,” Pittman said.

Many growers on the Eastern Shore have already adopted BMPs like cover crops. But previously limited funding for the cost-share program meant many growers didn’t make the cut to join and expand their operation’s BMPs.

Now, the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District is urging local producers to apply, as they have a vastly better chance at funding than before and can use the cost-share funds to back BMPs not previously funded, like manure sheds for managing poultry waste.

“We really want to administer all the funding allocated,” said Carmie Savage, district manager for the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District. “It is important to be able to capture best management practices that some farmers have already been doing without financial incentives but also to fund new conservation practices and get those dollars on the ground so that Virginia can get credit for conservation practices being implemented on the Eastern Shore.”