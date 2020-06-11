Roanoke County Set to Begin Reopening to the Public

Beginning Monday, June 15 Roanoke County will begin providing additional services to the public as part of its reopening plan. All County buildings have been closed to the public since March, with some services being provided by appointments or online.

The public is encouraged to continue utilizing services by phone, email or online. A complete list of services can be found on the Roanoke County website, www.roanokecountyva.gov/coronavirus.

The Administration Center will be open to the public Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those needing to pay taxes, apply for building permits and business licenses, and submit development plans. A payment drop box is also available in the parking lot.

Public Libraries will remain closed but books may be returned in outdoor receptacles. Curbside material pick up is available at all libraries starting June 22. Electronic resources are available on the website.

Green Ridge Recreation Center and Brambleton Center will be open but with limited hours.

Shelter, park and athletic field rentals are available. People should visit the website for details.

The lobby of the Department of Social Services is closed to the public through July 2. The drivethru in the back of the building is available for in-person service or by calling to schedule an in- person appointment.

The Department of Elections is now located at the Craig Center in the Town of Vinton. The building will remain closed at this time but curbside services will be available. **See below for the complete listing of services which is also included on the website.

Courts, Court Services and Commonwealth’s Attorney To inquire with the Courts, we provide the following options: • Roanoke County Circuit Court- 23rd Judicial Circuit of Virginia Phone: (540) 387-6205 305 E. Main Street ,Salem, VA 24153-1126 • Roanoke County General District Court- 23rd Judicial District of Virginia Phone: (540) 387-6168 305 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153-0997 • Roanoke County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court-23rd Judicial District of Virginia Phone: (540) 387-6160 305 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153-4347 • Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Phone: 540-387-6174 305 E. Main Street, Room 202, Salem, VA 24153 Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm Department of Social Services To inquire about Social Services, we provide the following options: • The lobby is closed to the public through July 2nd. The drive-thru in the back of the building is available for in-person service or by calling to schedule an in person appointment. • The DSS Office is located at 220 E. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. • If you need to apply for benefits you can apply online at www.Commonhelp.Virginia.Gov or by phone at 1-855-635-4370. • To drop off verifications, please utilize the drive thru or the drop box in the rear of the building. • You may contact us by calling (540) 387-6087 or fax at (540) 387-6210.

Elections To inquire about voting, we provide the following options: • Request an absentee ballot, update your voter registration record, or find your precinct and polling place by visiting https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation. • All Roanoke County voters who wish to participate in the June 23rd, 2020 Republican Primary are strongly encouraged to do so by absentee ballot using Reason Code 2A/”my disability or illness.” • Completed applications to vote absentee by mail must be submitted and received via mail or email no later than 5 PM on Tuesday, June 16th. • Voters may also schedule an in-person appointment to vote curbside at the office from Monday through Friday, June 19th and on Saturday, June 20th. • The Roanoke County Department of Elections is located at the Craig Center, 900 Chestnut St. in Vinton, VA 24179. • Office hours are 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and 8:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, June 20th. • The building is closed to the public until July 6th, but curbside service is available by appointment. • To contact us, you may call (540) 772-7500, email [email protected], or send mail to P.O. Box 20884 Roanoke, VA 24018. Libraries To inquire about Library Services, we provide the following options: • Books may be returned to receptacles placed outside of library locations starting June 15, with the exception of Bent Mountain and Mt. Pleasant, where items may be returned during limited hours beginning on June 22. Drive-thrus are closed until further notice. • Curbside material pick up is available at all locations starting June 22nd. South County, Glenvar, Hollins, & Vinton: Monday-Saturday 10:00am- 5:00pm Mt. Pleasant: Tuesday 1:00pm-5:00pm; Saturday 10:00am-2:00pm Bent Mountain: Wednesday 10:00am-2:00pm; Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm • Patrons put items on hold via the online portal or by calling the library at (540) 777-8781. • We have increased our electronic resources, including books on Overdrive and CloudLibrary, and online databases. Patrons can sign up for an eLibrary Card on our website to gain access to our Virtual Library 24/7. • Visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/1970/Library for details and additional information about programming and more.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism To inquire about Parks, Recreation and Tourism, we provide the following options: • You may contact us by calling (540) 387-6078, ext 0, Mon-Fri, 8:00am to 5:00pm. • Information is available online, visit www.roanokecountyparks.com. • You also can email us at [email protected] • You can call or email to schedule an in-person appointment at the Public Service Center. • Green Ridge Recreation Center is open Monday through Thursday 6:00am to 8:00pm, Friday 6:00am to 7:00pm, Saturday 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday Noon to 5:00pm. • Brambleton Center is open evenings and Saturday mornings for fitness classes only. • Shelter, park and athletic field rentals are available at this time. Please call Public Service Center or book online. Public Safety Center The Public Safety Center is closed to the public. In-person appointments are available by calling. To inquire about Public Safety, we provide the following options: • Emergency Communications Center Phone: 540-562-3265 Office Hours: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week • Fire and Rescue Phone: 540-777-8701 Office Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm • Police Department Non-Emergency Phone: 540-562-3265 Office Phone: 540-777-8601 Office Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm The Public Service Center The Public Service Center is closed to the public. In-person appointments are available by calling: • General Services, Solid Waste and Facility Maintenance Phone: 540-387-6200 Office Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm • Parks, Recreation and Tourism Phone: (540) 387-6078, ext 0 Office Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:00am to 5:00pm

Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection To inquire about adoption or a lost pet, we provide the following options: • Center is located at1510 Baldwin Avenue Roanoke, VA 24012 • For questions and appointments call 540-344-4922 • Hours of Operation: (Appointment Only) Monday through Saturday 9:00am to 5:30pm • Adoption Hours: (Appointment Only) Monday through Saturday 1:00pm to 5:00pm Roanoke County Administration Center The Administration Center’s First and Second floors are open to the public for general business. To inquire about these services, we provide the following options: Commissioner of Revenue’s Office for Business license, personal property, business personal property, real estate tax relief for the elderly or disabled/veterans, real estate transfer information, state income tax assistance, excise taxes such as meals tax, transient, admissions, utilities: • You may contact us by calling (540) 772-2046 or emailing [email protected] • Information is available online, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/24/Commissioner-of-the-Revenue. • A brown drop box is also located in the front parking lot to drop off payments and or information and forms. • The office is open 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. Development Services for Building permits, plan reviews, submitting development plans, building inspections, Floorplan or Stormwater Management: • For Inspection, Permitting and Development Review, you may contact us by calling (540) 772-2065 Ext.1 or emailing [email protected] • For Stormwater Management, Engineering, or Floodplain, you may contact us by calling (540) 772-2065 Ext.2 or emailing [email protected] • Information is available online, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/302/Development-Services. • You can call or email to make an in-person appointment – 540-772-2080 • The office is open from 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday for walk in service. Department of Planning for land use or zoning matters: • You may contact us by calling (540) 772-2068 or emailing [email protected] • Information is available online, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/planning. • You can call or email to schedule an in-person appointment. Treasurer’s Office for Real Estate and Personal Property tax payments, delinquent taxes, DMV withholdings, claims against your State income tax, and Animal License, we are providing these current options: • You may contact us by calling (540) 772-2056 or emailing [email protected] • Information is available online at www.roanokecountyva.gov/92/TreasurersOffice. • Payments may be made at the drop box in front of the administration center, and the Hollins Library, online via credit cards, eCheck, or U.S. postal service. • In-person payments can be made at the Treasurer’s Office Monday to Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm starting on June 29th. • Drive-thru payment window is available through July 2nd at South County Library. Other Roanoke County Departments can be contacted by: Administration (540) 772-2004 Finance/Budget (540) 772-2020 Board of Supervisors (540) 772-2005 Human Resources (540) 772-2018 County Attorney (540) 772-2007 Purchasing (540) 772-2061 Economic Development (540) 777-2069 Real Estate Valuation (540) 772-2035

For the latest information, please access the County's website:

www.roanokecountyva.gov/coronavirus.