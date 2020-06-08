Orange Avenue / Hollins Road Intersection Improvement Project Begins

Work has recently begun on a $5.5 million road project to improve the intersection of Orange Avenue (Route 460) and Hollins Road in Roanoke.

The project will improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian safety at the intersection by adding two new turn lanes, upgrading the traffic signal and adding sidewalks and crosswalks.

Allegheny Construction of Roanoke is the contractor with the Virginia Department of Transportation overseeing work on the project.

Drivers can expect nighttime lane closures on Orange Avenue from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday. In addition, flaggers may control traffic on Hollins Road or McDowell Avenue, Monday through Saturday, outside of peak travel times.

The project entails:

Constructing a right turn lane from northbound Hollins Road onto eastbound Orange Avenue

Constructing a right turn lane from eastbound Orange Avenue onto southbound Hollins Road

Realigning the left turn lanes from eastbound and westbound Orange Avenue onto Hollins Road

Installing an upgraded traffic signal

Installing pedestrian crosswalks and accommodations including refuge islands

Constructing 240 linear feet of raised median on northbound Hollins Road approaching to the intersection

Adding a total of 1,245 linear feet of sidewalk on the east side of Hollins Road and south side of Orange Avenue

Work on the project started in spring 2020 and is expected to be completed in fall 2021.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board included funding for this project in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s budget in 2017 as result of Roanoke County submitting a SMART SCALE application.