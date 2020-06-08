Northam Announces Moratorium on All Evictions

At Governor Ralph Northam’s request a statewide moratorium on all eviction proceedings in Virginia. The Governor requested this moratorium in a letter sent to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons this weekend.

The moratorium will halt all eviction proceedings for a period of nearly three weeks, as the state implements what it calls “a comprehensive rent relief program” for Virginians facing eviction after the governor shut down the state for over 3 months.

The Chief Justice’s order will remain in effect through June 28 and modifies the Court’s earlier Declaration of Judicial Emergency in response to COVID-19.

“I am grateful to the Chief Justice for granting this order, and for the activists who have been working tirelessly on this important issue,” said Governor Northam. “Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need.”

Details of the Governor’s rent relief initiative, supported by federal CARES Act funding, will be announced in the coming weeks. Tenants are encouraged to know their rights and responsibilities and have been asked to “pay their rent on time if they are able.”

Visit StayHomeVirginia.com for more information and resources on tenant rights.

Governor Northam’s letter to Chief Justice Lemons requesting this moratorium is available here. Today’s order from Chief Justice Lemons can be found here..