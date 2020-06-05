Mill Mountain Theater Has New Home for Digital Educational Content: MMT TV!

Mill Mountain Theater has announced they have a new home for all of their digital educational content: MMT TV!

MMT TV provides unlimited access to the theater’s FREE digital content from industry professionals, guest instructors, and MMT staff. This educational content is from working theater professionals all over the country and is for all ages.

Content includes: Q&A’s with Broadway Stars, Mindfulness & Yoga, Dance Classes (Ballet, Jazz, Choreography, etc), Voice and Speech, Creative Play for the very young, Intro to Stage Management, Costume Design, and more.

The MMT TV library will continue to expand in the coming months as the theater company continues creating interactive & educational virtual opportunities for our students.