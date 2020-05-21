River Flood Warning Issued Through Saturday / Area Around Spring Valley Dam Evacuated

Due to heavy rains, the Spring Valley Dam located in the City of Roanoke near Lake Dr. is in danger of failing which could cause flooding in the immediate area of the dam. To protect those that live near the dam, the following areas are being asked to evacuate their homes.

3600 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW to the 4000 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW

4000 block of Lake Dr.SW

1400 block of Deyerle Rd., SW

4000-4100 block of Brandon Ave., SW

Approximately 13 homes are affected by this evacuation. Residents are being alerted to evacuate by Reverse E-911 calls and Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police personnel are also going door to door to evacuate residents and asking them to move to higher ground.

Residents in this affected are advised to:

1. Evacuate now and go to higher ground outside the flood plain.

2. Gather supplies and leave immediately. Determine you and your family’s specific needs such as medication, baby items, etc. Don’t forget the needs of pets. Obtain extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.

3. Keep important documents in a waterproof container and take them with you.

4. Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

RIVER FLOOD WARNING UNTIL SATURDAY, MAY 23, 2020

The City of Roanoke is under a river flood warning until Saturday, May 23, 2020. On Wednesday night going into Thursday morning, it’s anticipated that 1-4 inches of rain will fall causing the Roanoke River to rise to near 16.5 feet by early Thursday morning. Roads close to the river will be flooded and several structures may be affected.

*Flood History: this crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 ft. on October 11, 2018 during Hurricane Michael*

For more information, visit www.roanokeva.gov/flood