Potter’s Guild Holds Virtual Exhibition For 2nd Annual High School Student Show

This year’s virtual show includes work by students from Auburn High School, Blacksburg High School, Lord Botetourt High School, Patrick Henry High School, Salem High School, Read Mountain Middle School, and from private lessons. We would like to thank all of the teachers and students for their time and participation! We hope you enjoy looking at and sharing this work with others. Please feel free to “heart” the pieces that speak to you! The student show is a wonderful opportunity for the Guild to showcase the skill of area teachers and students. We hope this show encourages students and members of the community to see that ceramics is a wonderful media which allows for a diverse range of artistic expression. The Blue Ridge Potters Guild formed in 1996 with 19 potters from the greater Roanoke and New River Valley areas of Virginia. It has since grown to over 100 members from areas including the Roanoke Valley, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Lynchburg, Franklin, Floyd, Botetourt Counties, and even as far as Linden. Our mission is to promote community awareness, understanding and appreciation of ceramics.