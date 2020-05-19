Ferrum College Students to Return to Campus in Fall 2020

Ferrum College President David L. Johns has announced that the College is making plans for its students to return to campus this fall.

“I am pleased to announce that we intend to reopen our campus this fall, to offer on-site instruction, and provide a residential experience for our students,” wrote Johns in an open email to the campus community.

Although Ferrum is preparing to reopen, the institution is also operating with caution. Johns noted, “we will not do anything to jeopardize the health and well-being of our students and community.”

College officials are seeking guidance from public health experts to develop safety and social distancing protocols for faculty, staff, and students to follow when the institution reopens.

Johns announced that the fall semester will be divided into two terms to provide more flexibility with instruction, with classes beginning on August 25. Additionally, Ferrum is preparing to implement the following safety measures:

reduce the number of students in classes to more easily comply with social distancing regulations

utilize more open classroom spaces

provide additional grab-and-go dining options from the cafeteria

expand the number of single-occupancy rooms

maximize the space on the College’s 700-acre campus to ensure non-crowded campus life

“The grit and determination that has sustained us in the past will carry us into the future. The values that have inspired the Ferrum Family for decades, inspire us still,” wrote Johns. “We have not so much encountered an obstacle these past few months, as we have reached a turning point; this fall we begin a new chapter in the Ferrum story, and I invite each of you to be part of it.”