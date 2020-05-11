New College of Communication And Digital Media To Be Created at VA Tech

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors Executive Committee has approved a resolution to establish a new School of Communication and Digital Media.

Pending approval from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the school would be hosted within the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences beginning in the fall.

“The communication field has broadened considerably in recent years in its scope, specialization, disciplinary areas, and methodologies,” said Laura Belmonte, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. “At the same time, rapid advances in communication technologies have disrupted how we consume news, perceive personal privacy, and even talk with one another. The time is right to expand our already outstanding programs in this field.”

The school would supersede the current Department of Communication. Robert Denton, a political communication scholar who heads the department, would assume directorship of the school.

“The school is expected to magnify our already vibrant programs, enabling students to use the latest technologies to provide storytelling across platforms,” said Denton. “The broader purview will also allow both faculty and students to expand their efforts to probe the promises and pitfalls of digital technologies, explore the role of big data in communication, and tease out the implications of social media connectivity.”

Denton also expects additional majors to be developed within the school, with possible expansions into digital media production, advertising, and professional communication. The department currently offers majors in public relations, multimedia journalism, sports media and analytics, and communication science and social inquiry.

More than 300 Virginia Tech students now major in public relations, a program that balances theory and practical application to teach image and issue management for all types of organizations, including corporations, not-for-profit organizations, government agencies, and political campaigns. The program is one of only 40 nationally to be certified by the Public Relations Society of America.

VIDEO: https://video.vt.edu/media/1_qnpp71cl