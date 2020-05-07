States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to COVID-19

As the U.S. economy has slowed to a crawl due to COVID-19, countless businesses have shut their doors in accordance with the resulting social distancing policies. Consequently, many businesses have furloughed or laid off employees, and 33.5 million Americans have found themselves temporarily or permanently out of a job since the week of March 16.

Though more and more states are beginning to relax certain social distancing restrictions or are planning to soon, a full reopening of the economy still seems far off. Americans should expect to see incremental change, as recommended by the White House, rather than a sudden jump back to normalcy.

While Americans have started to receive their government stimulus payments, those who are jobless will likely still struggle. However, not all states have experienced the same levels of unemployment due to the pandemic.

To identify which states’ workforces have been hurt most by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims. The company used this data to rank the most impacted states in both the latest week for which we have data (April 27) and overall since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis (March 16). Read on for the results, additional commentary from a panel of experts and a full description of their methodology.

Main Findings

States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to Coronavirus

State Most Affected Last Week Most Affected Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis Florida 1 5 Louisiana 2 4 Georgia 3 1 Oklahoma 4 21 Kentucky 5 3 North Carolina 6 6 New Mexico 7 26 New Hampshire 8 2 Virginia 9 7 Mississippi 10 13 Maryland 11 28 Texas 12 35 Maine 13 20 District of Columbia 14 16 South Dakota 15 9 Washington 16 29 Indiana 17 8 South Carolina 18 11 Tennessee 19 22 Nevada 20 19 Colorado 21 15 Minnesota 22 14 Arizona 23 43 Hawaii 24 23 West Virginia 25 27 North Dakota 26 12 Missouri 27 25 Oregon 28 50 Alaska 29 49 Michigan 30 10 Delaware 31 31 Connecticut 32 51 Rhode Island 33 37 Massachusetts 34 32 Kansas 35 30 Nebraska 36 24 California 37 46 New Jersey 38 42 Alabama 39 17 Ohio 40 18 Utah 41 34 Vermont 42 45 Iowa 43 36 Illinois 44 44 Arkansas 45 40 Wisconsin 46 47 Pennsylvania 47 33 New York 48 41 Idaho 49 38 Wyoming 50 48 Montana 51 39

Rank 1 = Most Affected.

Detailed Findings