States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to COVID-19

As the U.S. economy has slowed to a crawl due to COVID-19, countless businesses have shut their doors in accordance with the resulting social distancing policies. Consequently, many businesses have furloughed or laid off employees, and 33.5 million Americans have found themselves temporarily or permanently out of a job since the week of March 16.

Though more and more states are beginning to relax certain social distancing restrictions or are planning to soon, a full reopening of the economy still seems far off. Americans should expect to see incremental change, as recommended by the White House, rather than a sudden jump back to normalcy.

While Americans have started to receive their government stimulus payments, those who are jobless will likely still struggle. However, not all states have experienced the same levels of unemployment due to the pandemic.

To identify which states’ workforces have been hurt most by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims. The company used this data to rank the most impacted states in both the latest week for which we have data (April 27) and overall since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis (March 16). Read on for the results, additional commentary from a panel of experts and a full description of their methodology.

Main Findings

States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to Coronavirus

State Most Affected Last Week  Most Affected Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis
Florida 1 5
Louisiana 2 4
Georgia 3 1
Oklahoma 4 21
Kentucky 5 3
North Carolina 6 6
New Mexico 7 26
New Hampshire 8 2
Virginia 9 7
Mississippi 10 13
Maryland 11 28
Texas 12 35
Maine 13 20
District of Columbia 14 16
South Dakota 15 9
Washington 16 29
Indiana 17 8
South Carolina 18 11
Tennessee 19 22
Nevada 20 19
Colorado 21 15
Minnesota 22 14
Arizona 23 43
Hawaii 24 23
West Virginia 25 27
North Dakota 26 12
Missouri 27 25
Oregon 28 50
Alaska 29 49
Michigan 30 10
Delaware 31 31
Connecticut 32 51
Rhode Island 33 37
Massachusetts 34 32
Kansas 35 30
Nebraska 36 24
California 37 46
New Jersey 38 42
Alabama 39 17
Ohio 40 18
Utah 41 34
Vermont 42 45
Iowa 43 36
Illinois 44 44
Arkansas 45 40
Wisconsin 46 47
Pennsylvania 47 33
New York 48 41
Idaho 49 38
Wyoming 50 48
Montana 51 39

Rank 1 = Most Affected.

Detailed Findings

State Increase in Unemployment Claims (2020 vs 2019)* Increase in Unemployment Claims (April vs January 2020)** Increase in Unemployment Claims (April vs Start of COVID-19 Crisis)***
Florida 2665.75% 3650.35% 4257.94%
Louisiana 2495.17% 3044.57% 4496.89%
Georgia 4577.06% 1229.92% 4955.99%
Oklahoma 3325.55% 2218.62% 2674.65%
Kentucky 4031.06% 1447.05% 4584.05%
North Carolina 2689.46% 2314.94% 4109.67%
New Mexico 2324.39% 2002.75% 2450.39%
New Hampshire 2779.32% 1615.07% 4693.36%
Virginia 2511.62% 1817.75% 4053.50%
Mississippi 2174.06% 2006.11% 2948.22%
Maryland 2580.16% 1538.93% 2405.60%
Texas 1838.96% 1898.70% 2004.71%
Maine 2722.86% 872.64% 2682.78%
District of Columbia 1818.16% 1590.85% 2845.11%
South Dakota 2149.10% 843.72% 3705.22%
Washington 1973.05% 989.06% 2374.11%
Indiana 1998.61% 887.30% 3705.73%
South Carolina 2337.28% 525.71% 3394.88%
Tennessee 1632.54% 1110.08% 2631.73%
Nevada 1320.94% 1257.55% 2688.99%
Colorado 1462.16% 1065.03% 2886.27%
Minnesota 1767.43% 546.29% 2901.96%
Arizona 825.76% 1270.02% 1553.74%
Hawaii 1338.57% 782.85% 2597.86%
West Virginia 1375.14% 730.95% 2431.54%
North Dakota 1586.69% 460.89% 3342.54%
Missouri 1449.62% 560.98% 2528.19%
Oregon 1384.60% 571.76% 1201.59%
Alaska 1042.65% 858.61% 1299.22%
Michigan 1387.00% 422.09% 3690.93%
Delaware 1164.42% 606.63% 2244.31%
Connecticut 1360.07% 360.60% 1148.07%
Rhode Island 1345.87% 361.92% 1890.60%
Massachusetts 1190.39% 485.88% 2111.68%
Kansas 802.77% 805.45% 2332.54%
Nebraska 1064.30% 496.45% 2536.97%
California 728.46% 766.19% 1442.67%
New Jersey 1061.16% 471.22% 1582.96%
Alabama 1039.17% 489.73% 2773.39%
Ohio 1006.31% 467.39% 2754.82%
Utah 877.02% 496.64% 2037.22%
Vermont 889.21% 452.79% 1464.07%
Iowa 823.79% 438.44% 1989.87%
Illinois 699.10% 532.28% 1526.78%
Arkansas 741.98% 382.76% 1667.46%
Wisconsin 798.39% 195.64% 1366.23%
Pennsylvania 706.57% 253.88% 2108.14%
New York 598.67% 335.36% 1656.50%
Idaho 775.18% 143.29% 1870.51%
Wyoming 515.81% 206.04% 1313.14%
Montana 459.45% 174.15% 1753.06%
