New VA Tech Corps of Cadet Hall Renamed Pearson Hall West

The Pearsons, who live in Lavonia, Georgia, met while living on the Upper Quad as cadets.

“Our experiences at Virginia Tech and in the Corps of Cadets helped shape us into the people we are today and laid a foundation for all of the professional and personal successes that we have had,” said Renae Pearson, who earned her bachelor’s in family and child development in 1990. “We get a great deal of joy from seeing the accomplishments of today’s Hokies and are happy to be able to give back.”

J. Pearson earned his bachelor’s in agricultural and applied economics in 1987. He is the founder of the private equity firm P & L Enterprises LLC. Earlier in his career, he founded Carry-on Trailer Inc., a manufacturer of trailers, trailer parts, and related accessories.

“I’m happy to give to Virginia Tech because it has played such a major role in the life of my family,” J. Pearson said. “Tech is where my uncle, [a member of the] Class of ’50, and my sister, [a member of the] Class of ’84, went. It’s where I met my wife and where we learned skills and character that helped us succeed. It’s where our daughter, [a member of the] Class of 2018, graduated, and our son will graduate in 2020. It’s also where we learned what Ut Prosim means. And that’s the code we try to live by.”

The Pearsons also support Virginia Tech as highly engaged volunteers. Renae Pearson serves on the Virginia Tech Foundation Board and the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences Dean’s Roundtable. J. Pearson is president of the alumni board for the Corps of Cadets, a member of the steering committee for Boundless Impact: The Campaign for Virginia Tech, and a member of the advisory board for the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.

“J. and Renae are an inspiration to be around,” said Charlie Phlegar, Virginia Tech’s vice president for advancement. “Their generosity is remarkable, but so are the energy and insights that they bring while serving in many other ways. They are tremendous partners to have as we strive to reach new heights as a university.”