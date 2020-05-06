RADIO IQ Wins 10 Associated Press Awards

The WVTF RADIO IQ News staff has been honored with 10 awards from the Virginia’s Associated Press Broadcasters.
For the third consecutive year, RADIO IQ was named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias.
“I’m proud that the work of our entire team has been recognized so consistently,” News Director David Seidel said. “Strong individual reporting with the goal of serving our communities will always result in great journalism.”
In addition to the Outstanding News Operation award, RADIO IQ was also recognized with a first place award in the Continuing News category for its coverage of the February 2019 scandals involving the governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.
RADIO IQ reporters also won eight individual awards:
- Sandy Hausman: Spot News, First Place for “A Life Sentence for Fields and his Victims”
- Sandy Hausman: Light Feature, Second Place for “Yak! It’s What’s for Dinner”
- Sandy Hausman: Best Reporter, First Place
- Sandy Hausman: Old Dominion Heritage, Second Place for “Hurricane Camille 50th Anniversary”
- Sandy Hausman: Douglas Southall Freeman Award, Second Place for “A Prescription to Save Rural Hospitals”
- Mallory Noe-Payne: Documentary or In-Depth, Second Place for “Arming Teachers”
- Robbie Harris: Serious Feature, First Place for “Mussels in Trouble”
- Robbie Harris: Best Reporter, Second Place
All awards were in the Large/Metro Radio category and included stations in Virginia and West Virginia. They were announced on May 2, 2020.