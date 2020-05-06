RADIO IQ Wins 10 Associated Press Awards

“I’m proud that the work of our entire team has been recognized so consistently,” News Director David Seidel said. “Strong individual reporting with the goal of serving our communities will always result in great journalism.”

In addition to the Outstanding News Operation award, RADIO IQ was also recognized with a first place award in the Continuing News category for its coverage of the February 2019 scandals involving the governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

RADIO IQ reporters also won eight individual awards:

All awards were in the Large/Metro Radio category and included stations in Virginia and West Virginia. They were announced on May 2, 2020.