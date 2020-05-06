No Shortage of Love at VTC School of Medicine In Time of COVID-19

At the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, the time between Match Day – when graduating medical students find out where they are headed for residency – and the start of those residencies is typically filled with celebration. Beyond the academic-related milestones of Match Day and graduation that begin the graduate’s professional future, many advance their personal future, too, with marriage.

“Basically, we had a wedding with someone from the med school planned almost every weekend between April and May,” said Lena Turkheimer, a member of the VTCSOM Class of 2020. “I had been looking forward to these upcoming months. I don’t think anyone could have imagined that this would be happening right now.”

Instead, Match Day and graduation are now virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many weddings are following suit.

“I was supposed to go to three other weddings besides my own within my class in the next month-and-a-half. And none of those are happening now,” said Abby Winn, a member of the VTCSOM Class of 2020.

“I think there at least six weddings that were supposed to happen in my class in May and June and all of them are impacted,” added Stephen Owen, also in the VTCSOM Class of 2020.

Almost a quarter of the graduating class had weddings scheduled from April to June. Many are postponing because of the pandemic, while others – like Stephen, Lena, and Abby – have opted for an elopement or virtual ceremony this year with a larger celebration postponed until 2021.

While not all of the class is marrying a fellow VTC student, Abby tied the knot with fellow soon-to-be graduate Cody Roberts, Stephen married Class of 2022 member Quinn Weinberg, and Lena married classmate and fellow newlywed Stephen’s brother, Mark Owen.

Mark Owen and Lena Turkheimer