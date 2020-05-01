VA Individual Income Tax Deadline Passes; Automatic Six-Month Filing Extension Granted

Deadline for Certain Tax Payments Extended to June 1

The Virginia individual income tax filing deadline is Friday, May 1, 2020. Virginia Tax is encouraging taxpayers, especially those who have a refund coming, to file your returns electronically.

“Filing electronically is the safest and most efficient way to file your return,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “Also, the fastest way to get your refund, if you have one coming, is to request it via direct deposit.”

Here’s what else taxpayers need to know about this year’s filing season:

Automatic six-month filing extension: If you need additional time to file your individual income tax return, there is an automatic six-month extension in Virginia . This means that for most people, your individual returns would now be due by Nov. 2, 2020 , instead of on the original filing date of Friday, May 1, 2020. You don’t need to fill out any additional paperwork to qualify for an extension.

If you need additional time to file your individual income tax return, there is an automatic six-month extension in Virginia This means that for most people, your individual returns would now be due by , instead of on the original filing date of Friday, May 1, 2020. You don’t need to fill out any additional paperwork to qualify for an extension. Income tax payments deferred until June 1, 2020: Due to the COVID-19 response efforts, any individual income tax payments for Taxable Year (TY) 2019 that were due from April 1, 2020, to June 1, 2020 , will now be due on or before Ju ne 1, 2020 . To avoid penalties, you’ll need to pay at least 90% of your tax liability on or before June 1 and pay any outstanding tax liability with a return filed by the extended due date. Additionally, interest will be waived on TY 2019 final payments and extension payments made by June 1, 2020, if at least 90% of the tax liability is paid by June 1. Any addition to tax otherwise applicable to estimated payments for the first quarter of TY 2020 would also be waived, provided the payment is made by June 1, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 response efforts, any individual income for Taxable Year (TY) 2019 that were due from , will now be due on or before . To avoid penalties, you’ll need to pay at least 90% of your tax liability on or before June 1 and pay any outstanding tax liability with a return filed by the extended due date. Additionally, interest will be waived on TY 2019 final payments and extension payments made by June 1, 2020, if at least 90% of the tax liability is paid by June 1. Any addition to tax otherwise applicable to estimated payments for the first quarter of TY 2020 would also be waived, provided the payment is made by June 1, 2020. Multiple payment options available: If you do end up owing taxes, there are a number of options to pay including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

To check on the status of your refund, call 804.367.2486 or use the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website. For taxpayers who have questions, call the Virginia Tax Individual Customer Service hotline at 804.367.8031 or the Business Customer Service hotline at 804.367.8037.