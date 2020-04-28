Virginia Comes in 46th in Amount of Support Citizens Receive in Response to Pandemic

0

The coronavirus might be twice as contagious as experts initially thought, and the risk of serious symptoms has proven to be more pronounced in some populations than others. For example, 89 percent of adults hospitalized for COVID-19 have a pre-existing condition, and nearly 75 percent are over age 50.

However, it’s not just the elderly, immunocompromised and other physically vulnerable populations who are at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to its physical toll, the Covid-19 coronavirus is putting significant strain on the finances of American households, which could spell big trouble for people who were already under pressure financially. People with low incomes are less equipped to weather the economic downturn caused by coronavirus, and some states have bigger problems on the horizon than others.

The state of Virginia comes in at 46th in serving its citizens during the pandemic.

In order to determine the states with the best support systems to protect at-risk populations from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics.  Their data set includes factors like whether the state will offer a free coronavirus vaccine once one exists and whether it has adopted long-distance healthcare technology.

It also includes metrics such as the coronavirus relief fund per capita and the share of households in poverty receiving social assistance.

States Offering the Most Support During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Overall Rank State Total Score ‘Coronavirus Relief & Medical Services’ Rank ‘Food and Housing Assistance’ Rank ‘Unemployment Support’ Rank
1 Massachusetts 69.94 1 2 3
2 District of Columbia 59.36 2 1 43
3 Rhode Island 55.99 5 11 16
4 Maine 54.68 3 19 17
5 North Dakota 52.02 14 7 5
6 New Mexico 50.23 7 14 23
7 Vermont 50.22 17 3 7
8 Colorado 49.96 4 44 24
9 Kentucky 49.48 8 21 21
10 Minnesota 48.09 12 39 4
11 Maryland 46.33 6 33 32
12 New York 45.65 9 12 35
13 Washington 45.30 10 45 12
14 Hawaii 41.81 16 50 6
15 Oregon 41.67 18 37 11
16 Wyoming 41.15 21 26 13
17 Connecticut 41.07 22 13 10
18 Nevada 40.14 15 46 20
19 New Jersey 39.54 27 31 2
20 Louisiana 38.82 11 8 51
21 Michigan 37.67 26 5 28
22 Delaware 37.53 19 15 36
23 Montana 37.04 35 23 9
24 Oklahoma 36.68 23 36 14
25 California 35.48 13 51 31
26 West Virginia 35.47 25 10 34
27 Iowa 35.10 44 25 1
28 Utah 34.96 29 28 19
29 Pennsylvania 34.73 42 18 8
30 Alaska 33.23 20 16 45
31 Illinois 32.84 30 27 29
32 South Dakota 32.66 33 17 25
33 Arkansas 32.03 24 30 33
34 Nebraska 32.01 34 20 30
35 Ohio 30.53 46 6 27
36 Missouri 30.52 38 4 37
37 New Hampshire 30.51 28 9 44
38 Idaho 29.73 37 48 15
39 Kansas 29.64 40 32 22
40 Alabama 25.61 39 22 42
41 Wisconsin 25.00 50 24 25
42 Texas 24.75 51 42 18
43 Tennessee 24.09 32 35 46
44 Florida 22.47 31 47 49
45 Indiana 22.42 43 40 38
46 Virginia 22.40 41 41 40
47 South Carolina 20.28 48 38 39
48 Georgia 20.28 45 43 41
49 Arizona 19.66 36 49 50
50 Mississippi 19.19 47 29 48
51 North Carolina 17.68 49 34 47