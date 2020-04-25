STUART REVERCOMB: Paving The Road To A Different Kind of Hell

On an average day in the U.S. about 8000 people die.

Since the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in the U.S. an average of 700 people per day have died as a result.

Given that the virus is hastening death for many very elderly and infirm individuals it is estimated that at least 10% of the daily count would have been part of the first statistic no matter what. So the real number is closer to 630 people per day.

If we average that count out over these 50 not so United States we get a daily total of:

12 people per day.

Of course, the reality is that the top 6 states are responsible for roughly 37,000 of the 51,000 who have died since Feb 15th – or 74% of all deaths. So 44 states (90%) are presenting only 26% of the deaths. (Still think a blanket policy for all states and counties within states makes sense?)

But let’s go back to that per state average –12 people per day – can that be right?

It sure is.

Meanwhile, we have decimated our economy. Which is to say MILLIONS of human beings now face joblessness, foreclosure, bankruptcy and all manner of resulting economic hardship –a litany of lost opportunities and unfulfilled futures that manifest themselves in ever deepening human suffering. The end result of which are significant increases in drug abuse, alcoholism, child / spouse abuse, crime, suicide and even murder.

i.e Death by different means.

Having “flattened the curve” – and in the process our economy – we are paving the road to a different kind of hell.

Perhaps it’s time to replace our “best guess” short-term strategy with a fact based long-term vision.

Stuart Revercomb is the Publisher of The Roanoke Star. His writings and other similar content are also featured on the website 247Words.net. Or follow him on Facebook.