3D Imaging Expands Access to Rare Insect Collection

In the unassuming basement of Virginia Tech’s Seitz Hall, a 130-year-old history of Virginia’s insect biodiversity is carefully preserved and documented. More than 20 stark white cabinets filled top to bottom with glass-topped Cornell pine drawers line the climate-controlled and monitored room. Inside these drawers is The Virginia Tech Insect Collection, the oldest and largest entomological collection in Virginia, founded in 1888.

This collection of more than 500,000 specimens represents the rich insect diversity of the Appalachian region and is an exceptional repository of endangered insects, pollinators, and many native species once common but now disappearing from habitat loss, like the rusty patched bumble bee collected in 1863. This native pollinator was once widespread through the eastern United States but the native meadows and forests that were their homes are vanishing and their population has dwindled. They are now on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered species list.

“The VT Insect Collection is the result of careful field studies and collections for more than 130 years,” said Paul Marek, associate professor of entomology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and curator of The Virginia Tech Insect Collection. “Decades and centuries in the future, researchers using new techniques and methods can use the very same specimens conserved in the collection to address novel questions.”

Nathan Hall, University Libraries’ director of digital imaging and preservation, and Marek are teaming up to ensure this rare collection is available beyond the basement walls.

Thanks to a 2019 Digitizing Hidden Special Collections and Archives award from the Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR) funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Hall and Marek will be embarking on a two-year project to preserve 15,000 specimens through two-dimensional digitization. They will also create three-dimensional digital models of 300 more using photogrammetry.

Beginning in June, this award will fund the work of graduate assistants, faculty, and staff for two years and equipment to create online collections that are globally available without restriction.