Virginia Tech Researchers Develop New COVID-19 Tests to Combat Backlogs / Shortages

With hospitals challenged by shortages of critical resources and diagnostic labs glutted with potential COVID-19 samples, scientists with both the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke and the Fralin Life Sciences Institute in Blacksburg confronted the problem.

“We were alarmed that the backlogs at testing labs seemed to be growing without much relief, which makes it difficult to treat patients appropriately and to contain the pandemic guided by timely, accurate data,” Friedlander said. “With so many scientists at the forefront of biomedical technology, facilities, and expertise — we were confident our teams could develop assays and make a meaningful contribution.”

Faculty research leaders and their teams, led primarily by Carla Finkielstein at the Fralin Life Sciences Institute in Blacksburg and also by Harald Sontheimer at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke, noticed the hardship and jumped into action.

“Everyone is helping in any way that they can from their positions at the university,” said Finkielstein, an associate professor of biological sciences in the College of Science and affiliated faculty member of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute. “It amazes me; it is a true team effort.”

All the analysis will be done in a standardized, safe manner under the certifications and guidelines of university, state, and federal oversight. The final approvals to conduct the tests came this week after weeks of stressful, round-the-clock work to overcome multiple hurdles.

The challenge of completing work quickly was magnified because access to critical reagents were in short supply and aligning instrumentation and protocols with state and federally mandated guidelines was a complex process.

“Despite the obstacles, Dr. Finkielstein rolled up her sleeves, went into her lab, and started cranking,” Friedlander said. “Carla is a non-stop force of nature with the compassion for service to others to match her grit and scientific acumen. She and her fantastic team of postdoctoral fellows have been working tirelessly ever since.”

Sontheimer, the director of the Center for Glial Biology in Health, Disease, and Cancer at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, and executive director of Virginia Tech’s School of Neuroscience in the College of Science, and his group of postdoctoral associates, technicians, and graduate research assistants used their experience in molecular biology and molecular virology to work closely and in parallel with Finkielstein’s team developing the assay and preparing the protocols for implementation at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke.

All eight members of Sontheimer’s lab are devoting their attention to the effort, while postdoctoral fellows and research associates are working back and forth between Roanoke and Blacksburg, sharing information.

“In Roanoke, we couldn’t have done it without Robyn Umans of the Sontheimer lab and Carmen Munoz Ballester of Dr. Stefanie Robel’s lab,” Friedlander said. “They and their colleagues are true heroes, completely dedicated — Carmen has been working around the clock and trains others in the techniques she has helped perfect – and she is expecting a baby in a couple of weeks on top of that.”