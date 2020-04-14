RIDE Solutions Organizes Earth Day Online University to Celebrate, Educate

Virtual event will share “classes” from groups in Central and Southwest Virginia and beyond.

In an effort to recognize the importance of Earth Day and green living practices in the midst the statewide stay-at-home order, RIDE Solutions is organizing a virtual Earth Day celebration on Wednesday, April 22nd. The event, called Earth Day Online University, will bring together organizations and individuals representing a wide swath of sustainable practices into an all day, online educational program.

“In this period of social distancing, we think it’s more important than ever to recognize how our choices affect our neighbors, our community, and the world around us,” says RIDE Solutions Director Jeremy Holmes. “To that end, we wanted to make a special effort to raise up all the programs and people who are working in this area, and give them a platform to talk about the things they are passionate about, and share ways that others in the region can connect to take action.”

Earth Day Online University will feature a series of 5 to 10 minute videos, many produced by organizations here in central and southwest Virginia, others collected from sources across the country. Videos will be shared every 15 minutes on Wednesday, April 22nd, starting at 9:00am on the Earth Day Online University Facebook event (https://www.facebook.com/events/2662076690563545/), the RIDE Solutions Twitter feed (http://www.twitter.com/ridesolutions), and at www.ridesolutions.org/earthdayonline. Along with each video, RIDE Solutions will share links to local groups and activities that viewers can use to take action on the topics that interest them.

“As the region’s commuter services agency, we will be sharing information about the environmental impact of our transportation choices – something particularly impactful in this time of telework,” says Holmes, “but that will only be one part of the agenda. We are providing space for experts in air quality, climate change, energy efficiency, wildlife and natural space conservation, local and organic foods, home gardening, renewable energy, and more.”

Current participants include the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County Parks and Recreation, Roanoke Outside, Sustainable Roanoke, Downshift Bicycles, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke Stormwater, The Harvest Collective, LEAP, and more. The full agenda will be available on the Facebook event page and website once it is finalized. Members of the public who are interested in participating should contact RIDE Solutions Director Jeremy Holmes at [email protected] or 540.342.9393.