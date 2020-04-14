Blue Ridge PBS Announces Early Launch of “Project Southwest”

Blue Ridge PBS will air “Project Southwest,” and the state-wide educational collaboration, “VA TV Classroom” on its YouTube Channel and Amazon Fire TV. The project is designed to share the sights, sounds, and stories of Southwest Virginia.

“Launching Project Southwest on these digital platforms has been a goal of the Blue Ridge PBS,” said President and CEO, William Anderson. “Without transmitters in far southwest, we know our citizens have no access to our local content. Now, thanks to a generous grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, this dream is becoming a reality on YouTube and soon, Amazon’s Fire TV.”

Anderson added, “Technology is important, and this project will allow the region to use the broadband technology that is in place as a local conduit, not just a way to get information from outside of the region. With our established community partnerships, Project Southwest creates an opportunity for the region to have a true multi-media repository for businesses and industry in the area.”

“Because we have a vested interest in the area, the video content is designed to inspire the viewers to visit the locations and contribute to the economic development of the region profiled,” said Spencer Thomason, Producer/Director. “With an opportunity for the viewer to get more information on the subject that is profiled, each segment offers potential unlimited exposure through social media, broadcast, and digital streaming distribution.”

In collaboration with state-wide media television stations, Blue Ridge PBS is airing SOL aligned instructional content from 1-3 p.m., Monday through Friday via “VA TV Classroom.”

“VA TV Classroom” schedule of SOL aligned instructional content airs from 1-3p.m., Monday through Friday on SWVA PTV, over the air on WBRA15.2, and on cable: Citizens 82, Cox 107, Comcast/Infinity 264, Lumos 17 & Shentel 157. Content can also be found by searching Project Southwest on YouTube, Blue Ridge Streaming YouTube, and downloading the Blue Ridge Streaming app on Amazon Fire TV.

1:00pm K-3 language arts, math, science, health & more – guide

Thomason added, “The early release of Project Southwest by showing VA TV Classroom truly makes sense. It’s all about meeting the needs of Southwest Virginia. We look forward to telling the stories of Southwest Virginia as they have never been told before.”