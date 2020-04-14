B2C Enterprises Becomes 5Points Creative Following Rebranding, Relocation

B2C Enterprises is now 5Points Creative. After more than 10 years in business, the full-service marketing and advertising agency has rebranded and moved to a new location at 24 Walnut Avenue in Old Southwest.

In addition to physically outgrowing its previous space in downtown Roanoke, the firm’s services have expanded into much more than its previous title suggested.

“We’ve evolved a lot since our doors first opened in 2009 and that’s especially true for the last several years,” said Bruce C. Bryan, president of 5Points Creative. “Our experience in a wide array of industries has driven our business-to-business growth, so the business-to-consumer reference in ‘B2C’ wasn’t really us anymore. We’ve helped dozens of companies rebrand by creating identities that spoke to who they were and where they were going. It was the right time for us to do the same.”

In addition to more office space, the new Walnut Avenue location boasts more meeting and collaborative spaces for the agency’s growing team. The three-story home-turned-office is located at the intersection of five streets, which is part of the inspiration behind the name “5Points Creative”. Beyond the geography, however, the firm’s new title has a more direct meaning for the five services they provide: advertising, marketing, digital, branding, and communications.

“We love the geographical nod, but believe 5Points Creative is way bigger than that,” said Bryan. “It represents the five ways we help clients connect with their customers, members, patients, and clients. This new name not only reflects our growth thus far, but it also positions us for continued expansion both internally and with our client base.”

In addition to a new logo, the agency also designed and launched a website to pair with its new brand. Visit www.5PointsCreative.com to explore more about the firm’s history, browse through successful projects, and view production work.