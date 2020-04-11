Chimes of Support Ring Out For Health Care Workers

Laura Hachani ’98 is prepared to be on the front line of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now, it’s sort of the calm before the storm, but we’ve been told to prepare ourselves for calamity; for what we’re seeing in New York and Italy,” said Hachani, a physician assistant at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Working in the internal medicine department, she regularly takes care of patients who have suffered strokes or have cardiac or lung conditions, and she anticipates being pulled into the emergency room at a moment’s notice.

Though frightened by the unknown circumstances to come, Hachani said she leans on her foundation of service for others, which was established by her family and church and then further enhanced during her time at Virginia Tech.

“Ut Prosim meant a lot to me at my time at Tech as a member of the service sorority, Chi Delta Alpha, but it has never carried more weight for me than right now,” Hachani said. “I am scared about what is coming for my patients, my family, my co-workers, and myself, but I know that I have a purpose to fill and God put me here for a reason. I think that’s the only thing that could make someone really drag themselves into what’s going on with this.”

Virginia Tech is joining many around the world in signaling solidarity with medical professionals like Hachani with the ringing of bells or chimes. The carillon at the top of Burruss Hall will add a new 7 a.m. bell, along with a corresponding 7 p.m. bell, to honor workers by representing the changing hospital shifts at these times of day.

“That really helps give people encouragement to know we’re doing this for a greater good,” said Hachani of the ringing. “Just to think you have people backing you and supporting you and realize you have people who understand it’s tough what we’re going through. That’s a really big deal in times like this.”