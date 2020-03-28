Mill Mountain Theatre Looks Toward Summer – Update Given on New 2020 Season Adjustments

Mill Mountain Theatre staff has been working hard to adapt their 2020 Season given the current mandate for social distancing and staying at home that is affecting everyone.

“We are hopeful that we will have clearance to resume full production operations and educational programming as of June 8 and we are planning accordingly,” said Director Ginger Poole. “We are also prepared to make adjustments as needed as we hear the most up to date information from the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

As of today, the theatre anticipates opening Cinderella this July with the rest of the 2020 Season will falling into place behind it as originally scheduled. “We are optimistic and have much to look forward to this summer, and we can’t do it without help,” said Poole.

Schedule adjustments:

Summer Camps:

Currently scheduled to run June 8 through July 10. We are offering eight exciting camps- two of which are for adults.

Visit millmountain.org/class to register and see the updates.

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical:

Beginning in mid-June, our 2020 Apprentice Company will be touring and providing free performances around the valley this summer

Cinderella:

The new adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s famous musical Cinderella will open our 2020 Season, running July 29 through August 9 on the Trinkle MainStage, featuring our fabulous Conservatory students and 2020 Apprentice Company.

Treasure Island:

Treasure Island is now planned to run October 10 through October 18.

The world premiere of this new musical adaptation will be performed on the Waldron Stage.

Peter & Wendy:

Peter & Wendy has been postponed to the spring of 2021. It will run from May 1 through May 8 on the Waldron Stage.

