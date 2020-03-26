ROA Modifies Operations As Flights Are Canceled In Response To Coronavirus

Since late January, the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission (RRAC) has intensely monitored the Coronavirus outbreak around the world, classified as a pandemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

This situation remains fluid, and the RRAC has a communication network established with our important federal, state and local partners including Roanoke City Health Department, Virginia Department of

Health, Center for Disease Control (CDC), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA), and other related organizations.

Due to the significant decrease in passenger traffic, the airlines serving the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) have dramatically reduced the current air service. Our legacy carriers, American, Delta and United, are often cancelling flights the day before or day of departure. Allegiant has cancelled all service at ROA from March 26-March 30, 2020. If you must travel, please contact your carrier directly before heading to the airport. We appreciate your understanding during this unique time in history.

If you must fly know that the Airport Commission has been vigilant and proactive in our approach to maintain a healthy environment for all travelers, stakeholders, and staff. Our primary goal is to prevent transmission through disinfection of facilities, raising awareness of public health measures, and reducing person-to-person transmission.

Below are the procedures implemented at ROA for COVID-19 prevention:

Hand sanitizers strategically placed and additional units ordered for deployment throughout the terminal complex at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA).

ROA custodial staff have increased their disinfection efforts in the following high traffic areas: door handles, escalator handrails, elevator controls, counter tops, paper towel / toilet paper dispensers, tables, chairs, vinyl seating, parking equipment, and ticket counter podiums.

ROA has confirmed through discussion with airline personnel that public facing equipment (including self-check-in kiosks) are disinfected throughout the day.

ROA has received guidance from TSA that passengers should wash / sanitize their hands before and after the checkpoint. Additionally, wallets, phones, and keys kept in carry-on baggage and not placed in a bin.

Signage outlining CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) best practices are located in all restrooms and heavy public traffic areas.

ROA distributed an internal email to all airport stakeholders outlining best practices for cleaning public areas from the WHO and CDC.

What can I do to protect myself from COVID-19?

Be committed to practicing good personal hygiene Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid shaking hands with everyone. Avoid direct contact and close contact (within 6 feet) of people who are sick.

What steps can I take to protect others from COVID-19?

If you are sick or ill, please STAY HOME, avoid public areas and public transportation! If you sneeze or cough, please do so into your elbow.

***IMPORTANT – All immune systems are not alike. Individuals that are older (above 60), have immune deficiencies, or have chronic health conditions are at HIGH RISK. By staying home, you are helping high risk individuals stay safe during this critical time.

With schools and public events being cancelled, colleges and universities warning students about spring break travel, and general public concern, ROA anticipates air travel to be significantly affected throughout the next several months.

At this time, the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission and Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) will remain operational.