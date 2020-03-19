Roanoke County Gives Information on Modified Services

Roanoke County appreciates your patience with the implementation of temporary changes to County operations and services. We strongly encourage the public to utilize the contact information listed below, and to not visit our buildings. This is effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Departments will make every attempt to provide services over the phone or via email.

Refer to the contact information below.

Administration (540) 772-2004 Finance/Budget (540) 772-2020

Board of Supervisors (540) 772-2005 Human Resources (540) 772-2018

County Attorney (540) 772-2007 Purchasing (540) 772-2061

Economic Development (540) 777-2069 Real Estate Valuation (540) 772-2035

Building, Safety & Permits

To inquire about building permits, plan reviews, submitting development plans, or building inspections we provide the following options:

• You may contact us by calling (540) 772-2065 X1 or emailing [email protected]

• Information is available online, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/302/Development-Services.

Planning

To inquire about land use or zoning matters we provide the following options:

• You may contact us by calling (540) 772-2068 or emailing [email protected]

• Information is available online, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/planning.

Treasurer

To inquire about Real Estate and Personal Property tax payments, delinquent taxes, DMV withholdings, claims against your State income tax, and Animal License, we are providing these current options:

• You may contact us by calling (540) 772-2056 or emailing [email protected]

• Information is available online at www.roanokecountyva.gov/92/Treasurers-Office.

• Payments may be made at the drop box in the front parking lot, online via credit cards, eCheck, or U.S. postal service.

Commissioner of Revenue

To inquire about business license, personal property, business personal property, real estate tax relief for the elderly or disabled/veterans, real estate transfer information, state income tax assistance, excise taxes such as meals tax, transient, admissions, utility, we provide the following options:

• You may contact us by calling (540) 772-2046 or emailing [email protected]

• Information is available online, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/24/Commissioner-of-the-Revenue.

• A brown drop box is also located in the front parking lot to drop off payments and or information and forms.

Elections

Information about the May 5 Mayoral and Town Council Election in the Town of Vinton:

• All voters registered in the Town of Vinton are encouraged to request an absentee ballot (http://bit.ly/2HOaaQv). List “Reason Code 2A in Box 3.

• Submit the absentee ballot requests via email to [email protected], fax to (540) 772-2115, or mail to Roanoke County Elections, P.O. Box 20884, Roanoke, VA 24018.

• People can also submit absentee ballot requests online at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.

Social Services

To inquire about Social Services, we provide the following options:

• The lobby is closed to the public. The drive-thru in the back of the building is available. We are located at 220 E. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153.

• If you need to apply for benefits you can pick up an application in the drive-thru, apply online at www.Commonhelp.Virginia.Gov or by phone at 1-855-635-4370.

• To drop off verifications, please utilize the drop box in the rear of the building.

• You may contact us by calling (540) 387-6087 or fax at (540) 387-6210.

Parks & Recreation

To inquire about Parks, Recreation and Tourism, we provide the following options:

• You may contact us by calling (540) 387-6078, ext 0, Mon-Fri, 8:00am to 5:00pm.

• Information is available online, visit www.roanokecountyparks.com.

• You also can email us at [email protected]

Public Libraries

To inquire about Library Services, we provide the following information:

• All libraries are closed. The book drops are unavailable and drive-thrus are closed.

• Patrons can call with questions at (540) 777-8781, 10am-6pm, Mon-Fri. Messages will be returned in the order received.

• We have increased our electronic resources, including books on Overdrive and cloudLibrary, and online databases. Patrons can sign up for an eLibrary Card on our website to gain access to our Virtual Library 24/7.

• Visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/1970/Library for details and additional information.

For the latest information, please access the County’s website: www.roanokecountyva.gov/coronavirus.