Roanoke City Issues Coronavirus Update

03/16/2020 UPDATE

Since the arrival of Coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States, the City of Roanoke has been monitoring the situation and working closely with our partners at the Virginia Department of Health(VDH). On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, VDH will offer updates sharing the latest news and facts to help you stay informed and educated about Coronavirus. Information can be found by clicking here or by visiting: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is also updating information as it becomes available. For more information, click here or visit: https://www.cdc.gov/

Scams

– Unfortunately the “bad guys” never take a break even during the current situation surrounding the virus COVID-19. There are several new “scams” circulating the internet and these are not just limited to email, there are phone scams happening as well. So please make sure to take even more precautions when opening emails, answering phone calls, or even clicking on links that say they will provide information regarding the COVID-19 situation. Please make sure to only visit trusted websites/links and never share your personal information.



Other Resources: