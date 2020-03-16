Roanoke City Issues Coronavirus Update

03/16/2020 UPDATE
Since the arrival of Coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States, the City of Roanoke has been monitoring the situation and working closely with our partners at the Virginia Department of Health(VDH). On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, VDH will offer updates sharing the latest news and facts to help you stay informed and educated about Coronavirus. Information can be found by clicking here or by visiting: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is also updating information as it becomes available. For more information, click here or visit: https://www.cdc.gov/
City Response to Coronavirus (updated March 12, 2020)
Out of an abundance of caution for public health, the City of Roanoke is urging residents and visitors to educate themselves regarding Coronavirus COVID-19. The City of Roanoke is working closely with our neighboring jurisdictions, the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local partners and local health officials to compile the most accurate and up-to-date information. A website has been established at www.roanokeva.gov/coronavirus. There you can find links to the most up-to-date information regarding the virus.
Although cases of the Coronavirus in Virginia have gone up, we have not seen community transmission of the virus. That is why we are taking this time to plan and mitigate to decrease the chances of further spreading the virus.
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency concerning the Coronavirus. With this declaration, the City of Roanoke is recommending social distancing and is urging scheduled public assemblies/events to cancel or reschedule.
UPDATED 3/13/20, 4:52PM: The City of Roanoke has cancelled non-essential events for the next 30 days which include:
- Library Events and Library Community Room Events (postponed for 30 days)
- Roanoke City Public Libraries will be closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020 as a result of Roanoke City Public Schools closing. All library book drops will remain available for return of library materials.
- Parks and Recreation Events & Rentals (postponed for 30 days)
- After school programs at Eureka, Grandin Court and Preston are cancelled for a minimum of two weeks while Roanoke City Public Schools Are Closed.
- Discovery Center is closed while Roanoke City Public Schools are closed.
- Roanoke Fire-EMS tours/events/public visitors (postponed for 30 days)
- Roanoke Police tours/events (postponed for 30 days)
- Roanoke City Jail Visits (postponed for 30 days) *virtual visits are available – Attorney and Professional visits are still available
- City of Roanoke E-911 tours (postponed for 30 days)
- Department of Social Services Outreach Programs have been suspended until April (DSS Assistance on Monday’s at the Homeless Assistance Team (HAT) and DSS Assistance on Wednesdays at the Main Library.)
- Neighborhood Groups are being urged to refer to VDH Guidance on Considerations for cancelling or modifying an event in response to COVID-19 in Virginia.
- No new assembly permits will be accepted for the next 30 days.
- Residents are urged to utilize online resources for payments and permits.
- Berglund Center Information – click here
- From Roanoke City Public Schools (www.rcps.info): At 2:30 Friday (3/13/20), Governor Ralph Northam has ordered all schools (K-12) in Virginia closed for two weeks because of COVID-19. This is effective from March 16 through Friday, March 27, 2020. You will receive additional information about instruction, the delivery of food for students, and other services by noon Monday (3/16/20). SPANISH: A las 2:30 pm de hoy, 13 de marzo del 2020, el gobernador Ralph Northam ha ordenado que todas las escuelas en Virginia se cierren por dos semanas por causa del virus COVID-19. Esta medida aplica del 16 de marzo al viernes 27 de marzo del 2020. Antes del mediodía del lunes 16 de marzo, les enviaremos información adicional acerca de la enseñanza y la distribución de comida para los estudiantes, al igual que acerca de otros servicios.
- The Virginia Western Community College Campus is closed to students from March 15th until April 5th. For more info, click here.
*This would be a good time to call, text or check up on your neighbors; especially if you have a senior neighbor or those who may have physical or mental health challenges. Drop off some food, thinking of you cards or groceries or do something as small as taking their trashcan to the curb. Random Acts of Kindness would be especially appreciated during this time with the potential isolation from social distancing.
REMINDER: Symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath (symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.) If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms or are having an emergency, please call 9-1-1 and answer all questions as prompted.
TIPS TO KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw tissue in the trash.
The City will provide updates as they become available via social media and online at www.roanokeva.gov/coronavirus. For specific questions, email: [email protected]