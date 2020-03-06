Starr Hill Signs On As Official Beer Sponsor of Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery has announced their designation as the Official Beer Sponsor of the 2020 Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon.

“We are proud of the diligent work done by so many to attract an elite event like an IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon,” said Alex Conner, General Manager of Starr Hill Roanoke. “When I heard the race was coming to Virginia’s Blue Ridge, it seemed only logical to find a way to be a part of it! This event is an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our beloved region on a global scale, and with many of our regular customers and even a staff member competing in the race, and with the athlete village and finish line in such close proximity, we wanted to show our support in a big way.”

The brewery is surrounded by the Greenway, Mill Mountain, the Roanoke River, and River’s Edge Park, establishing a synergy with the outdoors and fitness community groups central to the identity of the region.

“Starr Hill’s commitment to supporting an active and engaged community makes them a natural fit to be a part of our event,” said Drew Wolff, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director for The IRONMAN Group. “Our athletes are in for a real treat. Roanoke is a special place with a vibrant community and Starr Hill Brewery embodies its welcoming and adventurous spirit. Their brewery is a great place to celebrate race week in Roanoke.”

The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Starr Hill will be hosting a Spectators’ Beer Garden at Rivers Edge Park, complete with games & activities, a lounge area, and, of course, ice cold beverages. The brewery will also have live music and entertainment at the taproom located at 6 Old Whitmore Avenue between Starbucks and Moe’s off Jefferson Street at the Bridges.

For more information on the race and all the events that weekend, please visit VisitVBR.com/IRONMAN and Facebook.com/StarrHillRoanoke.

