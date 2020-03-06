County To Hold Public Hearing on Draft “Reimagine Hollins” Plan

The Roanoke County Planning Commission will discuss and invite comments from the public on the draft Hollins Center Plan on March 17. The Hollins Center Plan envisions a walkable, mixed-use and well-connected community center in one of Roanoke County’s most populous and active employment areas.

The draft plan outlines recommendations for land use, community facilities, transportation, gateway/streetscape improvements and community engagement. The revised draft is now available for review online. It is intended to guide future decisions and actions in the Hollins area over the next 20 years.

The draft plan was developed over two years of substantial public engagement with local residents, businesses, property owners and other stakeholders. Nearly 300 members of the public attended community meetings in 2018 and 2019, and hundreds of additional survey responses were collected for the planning study.

The study area includes 465 acres stretching from portions of Williamson Road, Peters Creek Road and Plantation Road up to Interstate 81. The area is comprised of more than 270 commercial and residential properties.

Reimagine Hollins is the second long range “Reimagine” planning study to be completed for an important commercial area in Roanoke County. It follows the adoption of the “Reimagine 419” 419 Town Center Plan in July 2019. A third study, “Reimagine Oak Grove” is currently underway in coordination with the City of Roanoke.

The meeting will be held at the Roanoke County Administration Center, located at 5204 Bernard Drive, on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. CORTRAN and STAR service is available for the meeting. The public comment period is open until March 27, and anyone who cannot attend the meeting may submit comments online at www.roanokecountyva.gov/Hollins.

More information about the Hollins Center Plan and the upcoming meeting can be found online at www.roanokecountyva.gov/Hollins.