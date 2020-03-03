Virginia Western Launches Construction Management Program

Virginia Housing Development Authority donates $50,000 to help students join in-demand field

Virginia Western Community College began its Spring 2020 semester with a new Construction Management Career Studies Certificate that prepares students to obtain entry-level management jobs in the commercial and residential construction sectors.

Developed in collaboration with local industry professionals and businesses, the program will provide students such in-demand skills as cost estimating, safety and building code compliance, supervision and project management.

To assist in launching the program, Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) donated $50,000 to initiate a Construction Management Scholarship with the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation. Recipients can apply through May 3, 2020, for a scholarship that will cover the cost of tuition, books and fees.

“We hear from construction companies in the Roanoke Region all the time about their need for qualified and quality employees,” said Yvonne Campbell, Dean of the School of Business, Technology and Trades. “This program is going to help students get a start in the industry while helping drive the local economy. We are so thrilled and thankful that VHDA sees the value this program will bring to our community and is helping overcome barriers students may have.”

The Construction Management program offers flexibility for students who want to pursue the certificate part-time while still working during the day. Most of the program’s classes are offered during evenings, and some can be completed in a weekend. If attending full-time, students can complete the fast-track program in two semesters.

The Educational Foundation projects the VHDA donation will provide the financial support needed for at least 11 students to complete the Construction Management program. The Educational Foundation and VHDA are seeking industry support of the scholarship to continue its impact for years to come.

“This scholarship program will help fill the shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry, which in turn will help increase the amount of affordable housing in the Commonwealth,” said VHDA Chief Executive Officer Susan Dewey. “We are very pleased to help Virginians pursue their certificates in construction management, and we would like to thank the Roanoke Regional Housing Network and Virginia Western Community College for helping to make this program a reality.”

Students completing the 24-credit Construction Management program will earn a Career Studies Certificate as well as OSHA and CPR certifications that are embedded within the program. To learn more about the Construction Management program, call (540) 857-7272 or visit https://virginiawestern.edu/academics/btt/programs/constructionmgmt.php.

For information about the Construction Management Scholarship or to donate, contact Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield at (540) 857-6962 or [email protected] In addition to the Construction Management Scholarship, the Virginia Western Educational Foundation supports more than 120 additional scholarships for full- and part-time students in various programs of study. Applications for the Fall 2020 semester will be accepted through May 3, 2020. To learn more, go to virginiawestern.edu/scholarship.