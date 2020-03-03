First Team Announces Plans For New Volkswagon Facility

First Team Automotive Group has announced the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art Volkswagen Sales and Service facility in Roanoke.

This 15,000-plus square foot facility will be located at 6614 Peters Creek Road, at the former Stritesky’s Florist location beside the Hollins Library. The bright and modern two-story showroom / facility will complete the original plan for First Team Auto Mall in creating a one stop shop for Automotive buyers. The all new VW Facility, designed with Electric Vehicle capabilities, is currently under construction with completion expected in the fall of 2020.

Proposed features include:

VW’s latest “White Frame” design with a two-story open showroom that is bright and easy to browse

All possible Energy Saving building solutions and technology will be used in construction, including LED lighting both inside and on the display areas for the new facility.

A modern open and easy to browse showroom complete with separate indoor delivery bay.

Two indoor sales/service lounges with free mobile charging stations, Wi-Fi and other amenities, including complimentary Fresh Grind-and-Brew Coffee as well as the latest soft drinks with Coke’s Freestyle 7000 soft drink dispenser.

A Volkswagen boutique store selling VW merchandise and accessories.

Modern service bays with dual lane drive-in service greeting areas including an express service lane, with the service entrance right up front and easy to access.

Capability to service Volkswagen’s new electric vehicle models (that will be available in the USA in the next few years) along with multiple DC Fast Charging Stations.

“First Team has been honored to provide the best in VW Sales and Service to the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia now for 25 years,” said First Team CEO, George Pelton. “We are thrilled to announce that we will bring the latest Volkswagen facility design experience and the newest technology to our VW owners with this new showroom.”

This project represents the 9th expansion of the First Team Automotive Group in Western Virginia over the past 30 years. “First Team is a valuable Roanoke County business and an engaged corporate partner. We appreciate their continued investments and commitment to grow their footprint in Roanoke County,” said David Radford, Chair of the County Board of Supervisors.

First Team expects the new facility to be completed in the Fall of 2020.