Roanoke City Puts Out Call For Stormwater Inlet Artists

The City of Roanoke’s Stormwater Utility, along with the Roanoke Arts Commission, is inviting artists to submit ideas for stormwater inlet art.

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Stormwater inlet art draws attention to storm drains “hidden” within the city sidewalks while raising awareness about stormwater pollution. There is a $400 honorarium per storm drain, with all materials supplied and cash prizes for people’s choice awards.