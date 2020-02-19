Retirement Unlimited Communities Win 2020 Best of Assisted Living Awards

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. (RUI), has announced that several of their communities have been selected as 2020’s Best of Assisted Living Award Winners on SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North American and Canada.

RUI Communities selected for this award:

Ashleigh at Lansdowne Community in Leesburg, VA

Heatherwood Community in Burke, VA

Bay Lake Community in Virginia Beach, VA

Paul Spring Community in Alexandria, VA

The Hidenwood Community in Newport News, VA

The Towers Community in Richmond, VA

The company recently opened up Woodland Hills on Ogden Road in Roanoke.

“We are excited to be recognized in such as manner,” said Doris-Ellie Sullivan, President of RUI. “Our communities are diligently focused on executing our mission to deliver a lifestyle that our residents have earned and deserve.”

SeniorAdvisor.com’s Best of 2020 Award winners represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top 2-3 % of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

The annual SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living Awards tabulates over 240,000 family created reviews to find the highest quality care providers for this honor. Of the nearly 45,000 communities currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com, just over 610 were recognized with this prestigious award.

To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2020 Awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving five or more new reviews between November 17, 2018 and October 18, 2019.