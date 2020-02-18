Vinton History Museum Concert to Feature Country Standards By Keith Wood

Keith Wood will play guitar and sing country standards in a House Concert at the Vinton History Museum on Saturday, March 7, from 11:30-12:30 pm.

Keith is an accompanist with Trinity United Methodist Church in Buchanan, Va. He has performed with David Austin and Friends for over twenty years. David and Keith have co-authored several songs. Keith also performs with the Route 11 Gospel Quartet.

His favorite instruments to play includes piano, guitar, mandolin and accordian. He enjoys listening to country, gospel, big band, rhythm and blues, Latin jazz and celtic music. Come and enjoy this heart warming free concert,

The Vinton History Museum located at 210 E. Jackson Ave. is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month in addition to Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Admission is free. For more information call the museum at (540)342-8634 or email at [email protected]