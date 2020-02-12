Bacpack Run Returns to Green Hill Park

5K and 10K to benefit the RCPS Education Foundation

Runners and walkers are encouraged to register for the seventh annual Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation Backpack Run. This 5K run/walk and 10K run will take place on March 21 at 9 a.m. at Green Hill Park. Proceeds from the Backpack Run will help support the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation.

As part of the Backpack Run, participants are invited to accept the Backpack Challenge. This is an optional extra activity, where runners/walkers can purchase a new backpack, fill it with schools supplies and compete in the Backpack Run while wearing the backpack. At the finish line, the backpacks will be collected and distributed to students in need in Roanoke County Public Schools.

The course for the 2020 5K and 10K will incorporate the Roanoke River Greenway to keep runners off the main road. Runners will begin near the front parking area, curving around the south side of the Green Hill property. Runners will then cross the creek and use a short trail to connect to the south side of the baseball field access road. Continuing runners will pass along the baseball parking lot and connect to the greenway, passing the water station. Runners will follow the greenway back to the greenway parking lot near the entrance of Green Hill Park.

At this point, runners will turn around and follow the same course in reverse. 5K runners will complete one lap of this out-and-back course. 10K runners will complete two laps of this out-and-back course. Both races will begin at the same time.

“This is a very flat and fast course,” said organizer Chuck Lionberger. “Last year we added the new 10K distance last year to provide a longer distance race for those looking for a greater challenge, and our runners enjoyed this new event. This is a great race to prepare for the upcoming running season including the Blue Ridge Marathon, half marathon or 10K.” he said.

Advance registration for the Backpack Run 5K is $30 for adults and $15 for students. Advance registration for the Backpack Run 10K is $40 for adults and $20 for students. Team prices are available for both races. Day-of-race registration is available, at an increased cost. Registration is open now at http://www.supportroanokecountyed.org. Participants who register by March 1 will receive an event t-shirt.