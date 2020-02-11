Therapeutic Recreation Services of the Roanoke Valley Offers Unique Annual Event

Valentine’s Dance for People with Disabilities Celebrates 35 Years Therapeutic Recreation Services of the Roanoke Valley Offers Unique Annual Event

Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS) of the Roanoke Valley will host the 35th Annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center for individuals with disabilities on Tuesday, February 18 from 5:30-9:00pm.

This year’s event will draw hundreds of participants and caretakers from throughout the area for an evening of dining, dancing and fun! The King and Queen of Hearts will be crowned and then a live band will bring everyone to the dance floor.

This event started 35 years ago with a group of 30 adults with developmental disabilities, and has grown in popularity every year since. Use of the banquet room for this event is generously provided in-kind by the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. Other sponsors include Roanoke Valley Junior Women’s Club, ARC of the Greater Roanoke Valley, and Camp Easter Seals.

Participant Linda C. has attended the dance every year since 1985. According to Linda, “It is my favorite night of the year. The staff are so nice, the food is great, and I love to dance. It’s just the best night.”

TRS has been providing community-based recreation services in the Roanoke Valley for over 40 years. These services are designed to increase self-esteem, self-worth, skill building and independence, all of which contribute to a better quality of life for people with disabilities, while meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

TRS is a cooperative service provided by Roanoke County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, and the City of Salem Parks and Recreation.