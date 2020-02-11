Josh O’Dell conducts the New England Symphonic Ensemble and Mass Choir, Making Carnegie Hall Debut

Opera Roanoke has announced the recent hiring of Mr. Josh O’Dell as its new Chorus Master to complement its already well-established artistic staff. Mr. O’Dell’s primary duties will include recruiting for Opera Roanoke’s community chorus, leading rehearsals, and acting as Assistant Conductor to Artistic Director, Maestro Steven White, during mainstage productions.

In addition to his new position at Opera Roanoke, he will make his Carnegie Hall conducting debut in New York City with the New England Symphonic Ensemble and a one-hundred voice chorus in April 2020. Works presented will include Virginia-based composer Adolphus Hailstork’s cantata of Psalm settings, I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes, never before performed at Carnegie Hall, as well as more established composers like Mozart and Franck.

“I cannot express the immense gratitude I have for this opportunity to conduct a choir of dear friends in one of the most significant concert halls in the world. I am excited to represent the beautiful artistry of fine Virginia choral singing and music at Carnegie Hall,” said O’Dell.

Mr. O’Dell has established himself in the Roanoke community as a respected musician, conductor, and choral clinician. He is the Director of Music at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church and the Artistic Director of the young professional chorus, Voices of Appalachia, which made its Jefferson Center debut in April 2019.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Josh to our staff at Opera Roanoke. His breadth of musical expertise and connection to the local community make him the ideal person for this position”, said Brooke Tolley, General Director.

The mass choir will include singers from Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church, Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Vinton Baptist Church, Blacksburg Presbyterian Church, Blacksburg United Methodist Church, Ferrum College, and the Voices of Appalachia.

Choirs will travel to New York City for a four-day rehearsal period before the concert on Saturday, April 25. The trip is open to the community and those interested in traveling with the group should contact Josh O’Dell directly at [email protected] or 540.224.1257.